Kochi receives 23 boxes of Covishield vaccines

By Kochi Receives Next Consignment Of Covishield Vaccine The next consignment of Covishield vaccines reached Kochi airport on Wednesday via GoAir.

There were 23 boxes of vaccines in the flight in which 22 boxes contained 12,000 doses of Covishield vaccine and one box contains 3,000 vaccines. Nine boxes were sent to Kozhikode by road and one box will go to Lakshadweep in a Pawan Hans helicopter.

The remaining 13 boxes containing 1.47 lakh doses of vaccine will be shifted to the regional vaccine store of the Ernakulam General Hospital. The consignments will be sent to the neighbouring districts of Ernakulam from the stores.

The first batch arrived at Kochi International Airport with 2.99 lakh doses in a GoAir G8 347 flight from Mumbai on January 13. (ANI)

