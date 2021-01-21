Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kochi receives 23 boxes of Covishield vaccines

The next consignment of Covishield vaccines reached Kochi airport on Wednesday via GoAir.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:15 IST
Kochi receives 23 boxes of Covishield vaccines
Kochi receives next consignment of Covisheild vaccines. Image Credit: ANI

By Kochi Receives Next Consignment Of Covishield Vaccine The next consignment of Covishield vaccines reached Kochi airport on Wednesday via GoAir.

There were 23 boxes of vaccines in the flight in which 22 boxes contained 12,000 doses of Covishield vaccine and one box contains 3,000 vaccines. Nine boxes were sent to Kozhikode by road and one box will go to Lakshadweep in a Pawan Hans helicopter.

The remaining 13 boxes containing 1.47 lakh doses of vaccine will be shifted to the regional vaccine store of the Ernakulam General Hospital. The consignments will be sent to the neighbouring districts of Ernakulam from the stores.

The first batch arrived at Kochi International Airport with 2.99 lakh doses in a GoAir G8 347 flight from Mumbai on January 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

A study published by the British Medical Journal BMJ provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions. The findings, based on mod...

Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwans government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the islands population.China, which claims T...

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021