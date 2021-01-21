Left Menu
Development News Edition

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmir's Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:33 IST
Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag
A beneficiary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmir's Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme is especially meant for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and aims to benefit as many as 21 lakh eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

Speaking to ANI, Medical Superintendent GMC Anantnag Dr Iqbal Ahmad said, "We have been instructed that all facilities should be given to the patients free of cost, under this scheme." "Around 30 to 40 patients are availing benefits from this scheme in different hospitals in Anantnag," he added.

The scheme is being operated in insurance mode in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), and all 21 lakh families living in Jammu and Kashmir will get the same benefit after the SEHAT scheme. Another benefit of this scheme is that treatment is not limited to government and private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir. But can be availed in hospitals across the country who are empanelled under this scheme. Medicines including life-saving drugs are being provided to patients free of cost.

At the district hospital and Medical college of Anantnag, patients are receiving all medical facilities. A beneficiary of the scheme, Feroza Akhtar said, "I have been coming here for dialysis since 2018. I am getting this medical facility free of cost. Other patients are also availing similar benefits." Another beneficiary, Ghulam Hassan lauded the Centre for launching the scheme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IAEA helps Lao PDR to increase rice yields using stable isotope techniques

Rice, the main staple crop in the Lao Peoples Democratic Republic PDR, is key to food security and employment. Over 80 per cent of the countrys farmers grow rice, which takes up about 60 per cent of the cultivated area in the country. Howev...

BOJ lifts next year's growth forecast, saves ammunition as virus risks linger

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and revised up its economic forecast for next fiscal year, signalling that it has delivered sufficient stimulus for now to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.But the central...

PM Modi wishes people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura on their Statehood Day. Under the North-Eastern Areas Re-organisation Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya attained statehood on January...

US Senate confirms Biden's first Cabinet nominee Avril Haines as director national intelligence

The US Senate on Wednesday local time confirmed Avril Haines for director of national intelligence making her the first official member of President Joe Biden. According to a report by CNN, Haines confirmation as the first woman to lead the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021