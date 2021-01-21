Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico posts near-record 1,539 COVID-19 deaths, 20,548 cases

Mexico is recording some of its highest daily death tolls since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 1,539 deaths reported Wednesday and 1,584 the previous day.There was also a near-record one-day rise in new virus cases of 20,548 Wednesday.Mexico has seen almost 1.69 million confirmed coronavirus infections and over 144,000 test-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:31 IST
Mexico posts near-record 1,539 COVID-19 deaths, 20,548 cases

Mexico is recording some of its highest daily death tolls since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 1,539 deaths reported Wednesday and 1,584 the previous day.

There was also a near-record one-day rise in new virus cases of 20,548 Wednesday.

Mexico has seen almost 1.69 million confirmed coronavirus infections and over 144,000 test-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. The country's testing rate is extremely low, however, and official estimates suggest the real death toll is closer to 195,000.

Hospitals in Mexico City, the current center of the pandemic in Mexico, were at 89% capacity Wednesday, while 61% of hospital beds nationwide were filled.

The difficulty in finding open hospital beds has led many families to try to treat their relatives at home, which has created spot shortages of oxygen and tanks, and sparked an uptick in thefts targeting oxygen tanks.

An armed thief stole oxygen tanks from a hospital in northern Mexico on Tuesday, and other thieves stole a truck carrying oxygen tanks near Mexico City.

On Wednesday, federal police said armed thieves kidnapped a man in Ecatepec, north of Mexico City, to hijack the truck in which he was carrying 44 oxygen tanks to distribute to COVID-19 patients. Police chased the truck, rescued the driver and arrested the two suspects.

Mexico has received only about 750,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with about 500,000 administered so far. The country has 750,000 front-line medical personnel, all of whom will need two doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ADB appoints Suzanne Gaboury as DG of Private Sector Operations Department

The Asian Development Bank ADB has appointed Ms Suzanne Gaboury as Director-General of its Private Sector Operations Department. Ms Gaboury assumed office in early January.Before joining ADB, Ms Gaboury was Chief Investment Officer at FinDe...

Departing U.S. FCC chair warns of threats to telecoms from China

Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to U.S. telecommunications networks and internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in...

IAEA helps Lao PDR to increase rice yields using stable isotope techniques

Rice, the main staple crop in the Lao Peoples Democratic Republic PDR, is key to food security and employment. Over 80 per cent of the countrys farmers grow rice, which takes up about 60 per cent of the cultivated area in the country. Howev...

BOJ lifts next year's growth forecast, saves ammunition as virus risks linger

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and revised up its economic forecast for next fiscal year, signalling that it has delivered sufficient stimulus for now to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.But the central...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021