Mizoram reports 12 new COVID-19 cases
Mizoram on Thursday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, according to the State Health Department.ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:39 IST
Mizoram on Thursday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, according to the State Health Department. The total coronavirus cases in the state have now reached 4,346, including 69 active cases.
No new death by this deadly virus was reported in the state making the death toll stood at 9. Also, no new discharges took place in the state making the total recoveries at 4,268.
The first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination began in the state on January 16, along with the rest of the country. Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) in India after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coronavirus
- Health Department
- India
- State
- Mizoram
ALSO READ
Mexico reports 11,271 more coronavirus cases, 1,065 more deaths
'UK' coronavirus variant detected in 41 Countries/Territories: WHO
First case of new coronavirus strain registered in Oman
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Tokyo daily coronavirus cases exceed 1,500, renewing record - media