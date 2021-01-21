Mizoram reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Thursday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, according to the State Health Department. The total coronavirus cases in the state have now reached 4,346, including 69 active cases.

No new death by this deadly virus was reported in the state making the death toll stood at 9. Also, no new discharges took place in the state making the total recoveries at 4,268.

The first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination began in the state on January 16, along with the rest of the country. Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) in India after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)

