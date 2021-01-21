Shanghai reports three local COVID-19 infections on Thursday

Shanghai reports three local COVID-19 infections on ThursdayReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:42 IST
China's business hub of Shanghai reported on Thursday three new locally transmitted coronavirus infections, as concern grows about another debilitating wave of new cases in the country.
The city had launched mass testing of all hospital workers earlier in the day, after two workers at different facilities returned "suspicious" COVID-19 test results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)