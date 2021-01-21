Indonesia reports daily record 346 new coronavirus deaths

Indonesia reports daily record 346 new coronavirus deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:52 IST
Indonesia reported a new daily record of 346 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking its total to 27,203 since the virus was first detected last year.
Indonesia's COVID-19 task force also reported 11,703 new coronavirus cases, raising total infections to 951,651, among the highest totals in Asia.
