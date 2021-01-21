Odisha reports 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, 68,743 people inoculated

Odisha's COVID-19 caseloadclimbed to 3,33,866 on Thursday after 143 people testedpositive for the virus, while one more fatality pushed thecoastal state's toll to 1,903, a health department officialsaid.

Of the fresh cases detected in 23 of the 30 districts,84 have been reported from different quarantine centres, whilethe remaining are local-contact cases.

Puri district recorded the highest of 23 newinfections followed by Sundergarh (17) and Sambalpur (16).

Seven other districts- Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal,Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nabarngpur and Rayagada did not registerany fresh case, he said.

The lone fatality was reported from Cuttack district.

As many as 53 other COVID-19 positive patients havealso died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar,has accounted for 334 COVID-19 deaths followed by Ganjam(248), Sundergarh (171), Cuttack (141) and Puri (119).

Odisha now has 1,589 active case, while 3,30,321patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

It has thus far conducted over 74.77 lakh sample testsfor COVID-19, including 25,737 on Wednesday. The positivityrate stands at 4.46 per cent, data released by the Health andFamily Welfare Department said.

Meanwhile, the state intensified the ongoinginoculation drive by setting a target of administering COVID-19 vaccines to 37,076 frontline workers, comprising health andsanitation workers in 436 session sites.

In a span of four days till Wednesday, 68,743 peoplehave received the jabs, Health Director Bijay Kumar Panigahisaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)