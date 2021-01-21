First vaccines under COVAX could reach Ukraine in February - lawmaker

First vaccines under COVAX could reach Ukraine in February - lawmakerReuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:18 IST
The first batches of COVID-19 vaccine under the COVAX scheme could arrive in Ukraine in the first half on February, Ukraine-24 television channel quoted a senior Ukrainian lawmaker as saying on Thursday.
Mykhailo Radutskyi said the batch could total 210,000 doses, which could be of the Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines.
Ukraine, which registered around 1.2 million coronavirus cases and 21,499 deaths, has already agreed to buy some vaccines from China.
