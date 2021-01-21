Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to provide 5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to ‘all-weather ally’ Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:23 IST
China to provide 5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to ‘all-weather ally’ Pakistan

China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan by January 31, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

Qureshi issued a video message after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, stating that Beijing asked Islamabad to send an airplane to get the vaccines.

''I want to give the nation the good news that China has promised to immediately provide 500,000 doses of vaccine to Pakistan by January 31,'' Qureshi said.

''They (China) have said you can send your airplane and immediately airlift this drug,” he said.

He said that the first batch of the vaccine would be free and come in the shape of “grant assistance'' which was a gesture of “goodwill and friendship that China has extended towards us and I am grateful to them”.

Qureshi also tweeted that Pakistan will get China’s Sinopharm vaccine which was already approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan requires at least 1.1 million doses and China agreed to provide that by the end of February.

''We want to assure Pakistan that our cooperation with you will continue,'' the minister quoted Wang as saying.

The possibility of production and manufacturing in Pakistan of CanSino Biologics firm’s vaccine was also discussed. Its trials have been going on in Pakistan in collaboration with China.

Pakistan has also approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use but it is not known when it will be available.

The development came as 2,363 new cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths were reported across the country over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of National Health Services.

It reported that the number of total cases reached 527,146, while 480,696 have so far recovered from the disease.

As many as 11,157 people have died.

India on Tuesday said it will send COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday and supplies to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius will commence after confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances.

Bhutan and the Maldives on Wednesday became the first two countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines sent by India under grants assistance in sync with its 'neighbourhood first' policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tarun scores upset win on way to semis

Telanganas Tarun Anirudh shocked sixth seed Bharat Kumaran of Tamil Nadu on his way to the semifinals of the Rs 1-lakh prize money AITA mens singles championship, here on Thursday.Tarun had to dig deep to win over his fancied opponent where...

Uttarakhand records 162 new COVID-9 cases, 4 deaths

Uttarakhands COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 on Thursday with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 ca...

Khattar directs officials to prepare scheme for rehabilitation of slums

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed officials on Thursday to prepare a comprehensive scheme for the rehabilitation of urban slums in Haryana to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure housing for all by 202...

Protesting farmer unions reject govt's proposal: SKM

Protesting farmer unions on Thursday rejected the governments proposal to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 18 months and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution to end the deadlock.This was announced by the Samyukt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021