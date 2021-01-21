Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Over 12000 Gujarat health workers get shots on day 3

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:52 IST
COVID-19: Over 12000 Gujarat health workers get shots on day 3
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

On the third day ofvaccination drive in Gujarat, around 12,300 health workerswere administered coronavirus vaccine across the state onThursday, officials said.

These health workers, part of the priority group, werevaccinated at 161 session sites across the state, they said.

The pan-India COVID-19 vaccination programme againstCOVID-19 kicked off on January 16.

However, there was no inoculation in Gujarat onJanuary 17 and 18, while January 19 was the second day of thedrive in the state.

As per the schedule, the drive would take place onTuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in Gujarat so thatregular vaccination programmes, such as anti-polio drive, donot get disturbed, said State Vaccination Officer Dr NayanJani.

''Around 12,300 health workers were covered under thisdrive (On Thursday). While around 11,000 were vaccinated onJanuary 19, 12,300 were covered on January 16, which was thefirst day.

''No one has developed any serious complications yet(after inoculation),'' said Jani He said the number of session sites may be increasedin the future to cover more beneficiaries.

For the first phase, the Gujarat Health Department hasidentified 4.31 lakh healthcare workers such as doctors andnurses for inoculation, said Jani.

After healthcare professionals, 6.93 lakh frontlineworkers such as police personnel, 1.05 crore citizens abovethe age of 50 and 2.75 lakh people under 50 but withcomorbidities will be covered under the drive, Jani added.

PTI PJTRSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NSE remains world's largest derivatives exchange for 2nd consecutive year

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd NSE remained the worlds largest derivatives exchange for the second consecutive year in 2020 in terms of number of contracts traded, according to the Futures Industry Association FIA.In addition, the...

South Indian Bank posts Rs 92 cr loss in Dec quarter

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Thursday posted a loss of Rs 91.62 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to an increase in provisioning for bad loans.The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 90.54 crore in the ...

City of London to remove statues linked to slavery trade

The City of London on Thursday approved the removal from its ceremonial Guildhall home of statues of two figures that symbolise the financial sectors historic role in slavery. The move, voted through by the Citys elected representatives, is...

Luxury fashion platform Mytheresa valued at over $3 bln in U.S. IPO

Shares of Mytheresa jumped more than 37 in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, giving the German online luxury fashion retailer a market value of over 3 billion....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021