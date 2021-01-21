Left Menu
MP: 301 more test COVID-19 positive; active cases below 5,000

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tallyrose to 2,52,767 on Thursday after the state recorded 301fresh cases, while 704 people recovered from the infection, ahealth department official said.

With six more people succumbing to the viralinfection, the overall death toll rose to 3,776, he said.

A total of 704 patients were discharged from hospitalsin the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to2,44,392, the official said.

Of the new fatalities, two patients died in Indore andone each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Khargone and Damoh, the officialsaid.

Of the 301 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 64 andIndore 50.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,185,including 923 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at41,831 with 601 fatalities.

Indore now has 1,194 active cases, while this figurefor Indore is 1,162.

With 24,779 new coronavirus tests conducted in thestate in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined sofar rose to 51,59,595.

Meanwhile, 10,508 persons were administeredcoronavirus vaccine doses across 150 centres in the state onThursday, officials said.

So far, a total of 38,663 beneficiaries have beenvaccinated in the state, they said.

The nationwide vaccination drive, launched on January16, is covering healthcare workers in the first phase.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Totalcases2,52,767, new cases 301, deaths 3,776, recovered2,44,392, active cases 4,599, number of people tested so far51,59,595.

