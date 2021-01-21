Argentine President Alberto Fernandez receives Sputnik V COVID vaccine - official

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez receives Sputnik V COVID vaccine - officialReuters | Santiago | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:20 IST
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has been vaccinated against the coronavirus using the Sputnik V vaccine, an official confirmed on Thursday.
Fernandez, 61, was vaccinated a day after Argentina's health regulator approved the Russian-made vaccine for use among over 60s.
