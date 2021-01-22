Gujarat reports just 1 COVID-19 death, 471 new cases

In a sign of improvement inthe coronavirus situation, Gujarat recorded just one death dueto the viral infection on Thursday, the lowest in over ninemonths, while 471 more people tested positive, the statehealth department said.

The first death due COVID-19 was reported in Gujaraton March 22. Records show that from April 10 onwards, morethan one fatality was emerging everyday in the state.

During the last 24 hours ended at 5 pm, just onepatient, from Ahmedabad, succumbed to the infection, said arelease by the health department.

The death toll due to the viral infection now standsat 4,372, it said.

With 471 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours,Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,57,813, said the release.

Also, 727 COVID-19 patients were discharged fromhospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveredcases to 2,47,950, it said.

Gujarat's rate of recovery has gone up to 96.17 percent, said the release.

Of the 5,491 active cases in the state, 52 are onventilators while 5,439 patients are stable.

Ahmedabad recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases, the highestin the state, taking the district tally to 61,244. With onemore death, Ahmedabad's toll rose to 2,285, the release said.

As many as 183 patients from Ahmedabad district alsorecovered in the last 24 hours.

Surat district reported 91 new cases, taking the tallyto 51,516, said the release, adding that 107 persons from thedistrict also recovered during the day.

Vadodara and Rajkot district recorded 96 and 59 newcases, respectively.

Meanwhile, one patient recovered while no new case ofcoronavirus emerged in the adjoining Union Territory of DadraNagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Of the total 3,362 persons found positive forcoronavirus in the territory since the outbreak, two havedied, 3,353 have recovered and 7 are under treatment, said arelease by the UT administration.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,57,813 new cases 471, deaths 4,372, discharged2,47,950, active cases 5,491, people tested so far (figuresnot released).

