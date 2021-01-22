Left Menu
7,692 frontline workers get COVID-19 vaccine in Bengal on Thursday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 01:37 IST
At least 7,692 people receivedshots of 'Covishield' vaccine on Thursday at 94 centres acrossWest Bengal, a senior health department official said.

Though a target to vaccinate 9,400 frontline workerswas taken, around 81 per cent of it could be achieved as manypeople did not turn up for the inoculation programme duringthe day, he said.

''Today, 7,692 people were vaccinated. No seriousadverse event following immunisation (AEFI) case was reported.

Only three persons who received the jabs were admitted inhospitals,'' he said.

The three are ''stable'' but their health conditions arebeing observed, the official said.

The vaccination will be held on Friday at over 400centres across the state, he said adding that ''West Bengal isalso expecting to receive a consignment of 'Covaxin' doses onFriday.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,66,898 as416 more people tested positive for the infection, a healthdepartment bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 10,089 after nine patientssuccumbed to the disease, it said.

All the new fatalities were due to the comorbidities,the bulletin said.

The state now has 6,565 active cases.

At least 517 people were cured of the disease duringthe day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,50,244, itsaid.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in thestate stands at 97.06 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 28,293 samples have been testedin West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinicalexaminations to 77,51,669, the bulletin added.

