Left Menu
Development News Edition

France tells its citizens: Fabric masks not enough to protect from COVID

Veran said that the government could not rule out a tightening of coronavirus restrictions if the situation with virus transmission deteriorates. "We could be forced to take tougher measures than those that the French people dealt with this autumn...

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-01-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 01:38 IST
France tells its citizens: Fabric masks not enough to protect from COVID
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The French government is now recommending that people wear surgical masks in public because they offer better protection from COVID-19 transmission than fabric face coverings, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday. France already requires masks to be worn in public places, but until now has not made recommendations about the type of masks. French authorities are worried they could be hit by new, more contagious variants of the virus.

"The recommendation that I make to the French people is to no longer use fabric masks," Veran told French broadcaster TF1. Veran also said it was very unlikely that restrictions on ski resorts -- a hotspot for the virus at the start of the pandemic -- would be lifted next month.

That effectively rules out a return to skiing in time for the February school holidays, normally the last peak skiing period of the season. Veran said that the government could not rule out a tightening of coronavirus restrictions if the situation with virus transmission deteriorates.

"We could be forced to take tougher measures than those that the French people dealt with this autumn... That could go as far as a lockdown if the situation were to require it," he said. France has reported over 71,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. It is now at 35% of its peak infection rate, according to Reuters data, well below its neighbour, Britain, which is at 70%. French schools are still open, and non-essential shops are allowed to trade.

However, French public health officials say they have detected a rise in transmission rates in the past few days and they are also wary of the spread of new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 which are prevalent in other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Google seals content payment deal with French news publishers

Google and a French publishers lobby said on Thursday they had agreed to a copyright framework for the U.S. tech giant to pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe.The move paves the way for individual licensing agreemen...

U.S. Congress moves toward approving Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a waiver on Thursday that helps clear the way for President Joe Bidens nominee, Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary despite having retired as an army general in 2016. The House approved the...

Biden lays out plans for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and masks

U.S. President Joe Biden moved swiftly to coordinate a federal effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, his first full day in office, with steps to expand testing and vaccinations and increase mask-wearing. At a White House event,...

Attorneys call for Giuliani to lose law license over false claims, mob incitement

A group of prominent attorneys on Thursday asked New Yorks judiciary to suspend the law license of former President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani for making false claims in post-election lawsuits and for urging Trumps supporters to eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021