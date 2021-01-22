Brazil registers 1,316 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday

Brazil registers 1,316 new coronavirus deaths on ThursdayReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 22-01-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 03:09 IST
Brazil on Thursday registered 1,316 new deaths due to coronavirus, the health ministry said, the third day in a row with more than 1,000 deaths. Deaths now total 214,147.
Brazil also registered 59,119 new cases of coronavirus, which now total 8,697,368.
