Brazil registers 1,316 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday

Brazil on Thursday registered 1,316 new deaths due to coronavirus, the health ministry said, the third day in a row with more than 1,000 deaths. Deaths now total 214,147.

Brazil also registered 59,119 new cases of coronavirus, which now total 8,697,368.

