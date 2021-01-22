Left Menu
Uttarakhand slashes RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen tests rate

Uttarakhand government on Friday slashed the rates of Reverse Transmission PCR (RT-PCR) and Rapid Antigen tests in the state.

Updated: 22-01-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand government on Friday slashed the rates of Reverse Transmission PCR (RT-PCR) and Rapid Antigen tests in the state. "The rates of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests in the state were Rs 900 and Rs 719 per sample respectively. Now, these have been lowered to Rs 500 and Rs 427 respectively," informed Amit Negi, Health Secretary, Uttarakhand.

As many as 8,206 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of January 21 in a total of 136 sessions held in the state. Uttarakhand reported 162 new COVID-19 cases, 283 recoveries and four fatalities in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the figures stand at 95,354 positive cases and 1,626 deaths. (ANI)

