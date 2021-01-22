Hungary to buy 2 million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine -minister

Hungary to buy 2 million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine -ministerReuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:12 IST
Hungary has agreed to buy 2 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, enough to inoculate a million people, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Szijjarto said an initial shipment would be enough to inoculate 300,000 people, followed by two other batches for half a million and 200,000 people, respectively. He did not say when the first doses would arrive.
