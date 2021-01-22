110 new COVID cases in U'khand

The coronavirus cases rose to 95,464 in Uttarakhand on Friday with 110 more people testing positive for the infection, while three more deaths took the toll to 1,629, the Health Department said.

There are 1,795 active cases, while 90,730 people have recuperated. Pauri, Uttarkashi and Almora districts reported no positive cases on Friday, according to a bulletin.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 54 cases, followed by 29 in Nainital, 13 in Haridwar, four in Udham Singh Nagar, three in Rudraprayag, two each in Pithoragarh and Champawat, and one each in Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli and Bageshwar, the department said.

Meanwhile, 2,308 healthcare workers were administered the Covishield shots on Friday, taking the total number of people who were administered the vaccine in the state to 10,514. PTI ALMHMB

