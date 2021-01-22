Curevac, Novavax start phase III COVID-19 clinical trials in Mexico, says government

Curevac, Novavax start phase III COVID-19 clinical trials in Mexico, says governmentReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:18 IST
Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that CureVac and Novavax have begun their phase III clinical trials in Mexico for a COVID-19 vaccine.
China's CanSino Biologics Inc is due to present the results of its phase III trial, Ebrard also said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Ebrard
- CureVac
- Mexico
- Marcelo Ebrard
ALSO READ
China reports 63 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 32 a day earlier
New COVID-19 cases nearly double in China amid Hebei spike
China locks down Hebei region for virus outbreak
China reports biggest rise in daily COVID cases in five months
Australia urges China to give access to WHO coronavirus experts 'without delay'