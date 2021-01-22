70 active COVID-19 cases in Noida; recovery rate 99.36 pc

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,302, official data showed.

The active cases in the district also came down further to 70 from 75 the previous day, while its recovery rate surged to 99.36 per cent, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Nine more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,141, the fifth highest in any district in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 99.36 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 25th among the districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, as per the data.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 7,528 from 7,717 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 5,81,993 and the death toll climbed to 8,605 on Friday, the data showed.

