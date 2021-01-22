Coronavirus: 74,000 health workers vaccinated in Maha so far

As many as 74,000 health workersin Maharashtra have been administered the coronavirus vaccinetill Friday evening since the beginning of the inoculationdrive, a senior official said.

Some of the districts, including Beed, Hingoli,Amravati, Wardha, Jalna and Osmanabad have achieved 100 percent vaccination target so far, Dr Pradeep Vyas, principalsecretary of public health minister, said.

In the initial phase, health workers from government-run as well as private hospitals are being vaccinated againstCOVID-19 as they have the greatest risk of getting exposed tothe infection.

For the vaccination, the state has received vaccinedoses of Covishield and Covaxin.

''The state has completed inoculation of 74,000 healthworkers in the state so far. Out of them, 21,610 receivedtheir first dose today at 282 centres. While most of thehealth workers were given Covishield vaccines, 318 others gotCovaxin jabs,'' he said.

These health workers will have to take the secondmandatory dose of vaccine after a gap of four weeks.

