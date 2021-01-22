Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 74,000 health workers vaccinated in Maha so far

Out of them, 21,610 receivedtheir first dose today at 282 centres. While most of thehealth workers were given Covishield vaccines, 318 others gotCovaxin jabs, he said.These health workers will have to take the secondmandatory dose of vaccine after a gap of four weeks.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:59 IST
Coronavirus: 74,000 health workers vaccinated in Maha so far

As many as 74,000 health workersin Maharashtra have been administered the coronavirus vaccinetill Friday evening since the beginning of the inoculationdrive, a senior official said.

Some of the districts, including Beed, Hingoli,Amravati, Wardha, Jalna and Osmanabad have achieved 100 percent vaccination target so far, Dr Pradeep Vyas, principalsecretary of public health minister, said.

In the initial phase, health workers from government-run as well as private hospitals are being vaccinated againstCOVID-19 as they have the greatest risk of getting exposed tothe infection.

For the vaccination, the state has received vaccinedoses of Covishield and Covaxin.

''The state has completed inoculation of 74,000 healthworkers in the state so far. Out of them, 21,610 receivedtheir first dose today at 282 centres. While most of thehealth workers were given Covishield vaccines, 318 others gotCovaxin jabs,'' he said.

These health workers will have to take the secondmandatory dose of vaccine after a gap of four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as IBM, Intel falter after results

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results, with concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases also denting sentiment. IBM Corp sl...

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in UP

As many as 1,537 sessions for vaccination have been organised in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement on Friday.A total of 99,094 healthcare workers were vaccinated throughout the state in 1,508 sessions by administering Covishield.Covax...

Israeli warplanes strike Syria, kill 4 - including children

Israeli warplanes fired several missiles toward central Syria early Friday, killing a family of four - including two children - and wounding four others, state media reported.State-news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as say...

India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight COVID-19: US

The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations, calling India a true friend who is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community.We applaud Indias...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021