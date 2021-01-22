12,944 get COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana on Friday

The COVID-19 vaccine wasadministered to 12,944 healthcare personnel in Telangana onFriday as the cumulative tally of those immunised crossed theone lakh mark, Health department officials said.

The total number of personnel planned to be vaccinated onFriday was 28,433, state Director of Public Health G SrinivasaRao said in a release.

The percentage of those vaccinated on Friday was 45.5 percent, it said.

Since the launch of the drive on January 16, thecumulative number of personnel vaccinated till Friday was1,10,248, working out to 64 per cent.

No serious/severe case of AEFI (adverse events followingimmunisation) was reported on Friday, the release said.

The number of minor AEFI reported on Friday was five andall of them were stable, it said.

All 33 districts in the state have conducted COVID-19vaccination on Friday for healthcare workers in the governmentsector - both Central and state.

COVID-19 inoculation drive for private healthcare workerswould start from January 25, the release said.

