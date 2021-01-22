Three new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; schools reopen for

Three more persons have testedpositive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally to 4,349,an official said on Friday.

The fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district.

Meanwhile, after a gap of about three months, schoolsacross the state reopened their classrooms on Friday forstudents who would shortly be appearing for their boardexamination, the official said.

Both the government and private schools along withhostels reopened for students of classes 10 and 12, amidstrict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

However, students have to undergo the rapid antigentest before entering hostels.

Online classes will continue for students of otherclasses, he said.

Schools in Mizoram had reopened on October 16 lastyear for students of classes 10 and 12 but were again closeddue to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Some students had tested positive for the infectionafter the reopening of schools.

However, altogether 3,657 healthcare workers havereceived the shots of COVID-19 vaccine during the ongoinginoculation drive, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmisaid.

The number of active cases now stands at 58 inMizoram, while 4,282 people have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at nine,the official said.

Till date, Mizoram has tested 1,99,000 samples forCOVID-19, including 1,325 on Thursday.

