WHO to consider two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines next week

The World Health Organization will begin considering China's two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency approval next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday.

China is promoting two vaccines, made by Sinopharm and Sinovac, and has signed deals to export millions of doses of both of them. Simao said the WHO was also looking into providing emergency approval for AstraZeneca's vaccine from manufacturing sites in South Korea and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)