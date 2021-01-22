WHO to consider two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines next week

WHO to consider two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines next weekReuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:45 IST
The World Health Organization will begin considering China's two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency approval next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday.
China is promoting two vaccines, made by Sinopharm and Sinovac, and has signed deals to export millions of doses of both of them. Simao said the WHO was also looking into providing emergency approval for AstraZeneca's vaccine from manufacturing sites in South Korea and India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- The World Health Organization
- AstraZeneca
- India
- Sinovac
- Sinopharm
- South Korea
ALSO READ
Jadeja, Bumrah bring India back in the game as Australia reach 249/5 at lunch
Cricket-India hit back with three wickets but Smith bats on in Sydney
India, Australia will gain from expanded trade of lithium resources, says Aus High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell
MoS Muraleedharan leads Indian delegation at swearing-in ceremony of Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo
India to chair 3 key subsidiary bodies of UNSC