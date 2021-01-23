Left Menu
3,205 more beneficiaries get COVID vaccine jabs in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 01:22 IST
Altogether 3,205 health workersreceived the shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Assam on Friday,taking the total number of inoculated people in the state to13,881, the National Health Mission (NHM) said here.

Four minor cases of Adverse Event FollowingImmunisation (AEFI) - two from Karimganj and one each fromSivasagar and Tinsukia districts - were reported during theday.

Overall, 19 AEFI cases have been reported in thestate.

'Covishield' vaccine was administered to 3,033beneficiaries at 60 session sites, while 172 received'Covaxin' shots at six centres.

Twenty boxes of 'Covaxin' arrived here at theLokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi Airport from Bharat Biotech,Hyderabad.

Assam on Friday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, thelowest since May 18, taking the tally to 2,16,957, the NHMsaid in a bulletin.

The death toll remained at 1,077 as no new fatalitydue to the infection was reported.

The current fatality rate stands at 0.50 per cent,while 1,347 COVID patients have died for other reasons, itsaid.

The new cases were detected out of 17,642 tests with apositivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

Assam now has 1,135 active cases and three migrated toother states.

At least 103 people were cured of the disease duringthe day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,13,398.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.36 per cent.

The state has conducted 63,48,913 sample tests so far,including both RT-PCR and rapid antigen test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

