Telangana reports 221 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

A total of 221 new COVID-19 cases, 431 discharges, and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-01-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 11:44 IST
Telangana reports 221 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 221 new COVID-19 cases, 431 discharges, and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday. The cumulative count of COVID cases in the state has now reached 2,93,056 reported the health department of the state.

The total count includes 2,87,899 discharges and 1,588 deaths. The number of active cases currently stands at 3,569. The recovery rate of Telangana stands at 98.24% while that of the country is 96.8%.

As many as 14,256 new COVID-19 cases, 17,130 discharges, and 152 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry. With the addition of fresh cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 1,06,39,684 including 1,85,662 active cases. The overall recoveries have reached 10,300,838, while the death toll has mounted to 1,53,184.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) reported that the total number of samples tested up to 22nd January is 19,09,85,119 including 8,37,095 samples tested on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

