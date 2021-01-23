Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK doctors want review of Pfizer shot timetable

Britains main doctors organisation says it is concerned about the UKs decision to give people a second dose of coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by manufacturers and the World Health Organisation.The UK, which has Europes deadliest coronavirus outbreak, adopted the policy in order to give as many people a first dose of the vaccine as quickly as possible.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:16 IST
UK doctors want review of Pfizer shot timetable
Representative image Image Credit:

Britain's main doctors' organisation says it is concerned about the UK's decision to give people a second dose of coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by manufacturers and the World Health Organisation.

The UK, which has Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, adopted the policy in order to give as many people a first dose of the vaccine as quickly as possible. So far almost 5.5 million people have received a first dose of either a vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech or one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

AstraZeneca has said it believes a dose of its vaccine offers protection after 12 weeks, but Pfizer says it has not tested the efficacy of its jab after such a long gap.

The British Medical Association urged England's chief medical officer to "urgently review" the policy for the Pfizer vaccine. It says there was "growing concern from the medical profession regarding the delay of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as the UK's strategy has become increasingly isolated from many other countries." Pfizer says its second dose should take place 21 days after the first. The World Health Organisation says the second shots of coronavirus vaccines can been given up to six weeks after the first.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid a pandemic; Chinese government film marks a year since Wuhan lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid a pandemicThe global release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die was postponed to October from April, its producers said, anot...

Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny

Russian police have detained 1,090 people at unauthorised rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according ...

UP govt taking necessary steps to promote sports: Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking all necessary steps to promote sports in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he inaugurated a state-of-the-art indoor stadium in Noida.Inaugurating the newly built facility in...

Shahid Kapoor treats fans to steaming shirtless picture from Goa trip

Bollywood powerhouse Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2019 hit film Kabir Singh, recently treated his fans to a steaming picture of himself from his Goa trip. The picture, shared on Instagram on Saturday, features the actor lying shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021