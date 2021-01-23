36% of designated beneficiaries in Karnataka vaccinated: Data

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI): An estimated 36 per cent ofdesignated beneficiaries earmarked for Saturday have beenadministered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking thetotal number of vaccinated in the state so far to 1,84,154,official data said.

Out of the 10,065 targeted beneficiaries forvaccination, 3,669 took the shots in 107 sessions till 5:30pm today, according to the data released by the state HealthMinister.

All the 3,669 vaccinated during the day as against thetargeted 10,065 were from the city as no vaccination sessionswere held in other districts.

Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workersvaccinated since January 16 to Saturday 5:30 pm stands at1,84,154.

This was against the targeted 3,28,478 beneficiaries,with a cumulative coverage of 56 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (adverse event followingimmunisation) cases were reported across the state today, theHealth Department said.

Meanwhile, the staff members at airports in the statewere considered as frontline workers of COVID-19 andpermitted for vaccination on priority basis.

The government said the health warriors who were in theforefront during the fight against coronavirus would be givenpriority followed by people with co-morbidity.

