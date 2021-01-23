Deaths of 6 beneficiaries not linked to COVID-19 vaccination: Health Ministry

A total of six deaths of healthcare workers have been reported so far post-COVID vaccination, however, there was no link of the deaths found due to vaccination, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. "At least six deaths have been reported so far. In the last 24 hours, one person aged 56 years who was a resident of Gurugram, Haryana has died. The post-mortem confirms that cardio-pulmonary disease was the reason for her death and it was not related to vaccination. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID vaccination," said Manohar Agnani, additional health secretary on Saturday.

Agnani further added that a total of 11 persons have been hospitalised so far. "0.0007 per cent people have recorded hospitalisation against vaccinations. In the last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalised at Government Hospital, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh who was vaccinated on January 20," he said. The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 15 lakhs on the eighth day of vaccination.

A total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries (till 6 pm) on Saturday were vaccinated through 27,776 sessions, as per the provisional report of the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)