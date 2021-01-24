Close to 76,000 vaccinated for COVID-19 in Bihar a week after launch of drive

Close to 76,000 people havereceived shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar till Saturday,a week after the inoculation drive commenced in the statewhere coronavirus has claimed the lives of around 1,500 peopleand infected about 2.60 lakh, the health department said.

According to a statement issued by the department, thetotal number of people vaccinated till date was 75,978 out ofwhom 74.223 were Covishield beneficiaries while the remaining1,755 received Covaxin shots.

Only 69 AEFI (adverse effects following immunisation)have been reported across the state so far, the statementsaid.

The number of people vaccinated on the day was 12,351.

According to the daily COVID-19 bulletin, the numberof casualties so far stood at 1,476 while the total number ofconfirmed cases has reached 2.59 lakh.

However, 2.55 lakh patients have recovered and thestate boasted of a healthy 98.45 per cent recovery rate.

Patna remained the worst affected district with morethan 51,000 confirmed cases so far and over 400 deaths. All 38districts have tallies in excess of 1,000. Only Patna andMuzaffarpur (11,871) have tallies in five digits.

