French COVID-19 intensive care numbers down first time in two weeks

The number of people in intensive care units with coronavirus infection in France fell by 16 to 2,896, the first fall in two weeks after having risen by about 20 per day since mid-January.

The French health ministry also reported 23,924 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, from 23,292 on Friday and 21,406 last Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)