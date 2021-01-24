Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine - officials

COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria also said in a statement that the one case of the virus acquired overseas reported on Sunday was not connected to the tennis Grand Slam. Most of the 970 people in the Australian Open quarantine hotels have entered their second week of the 14-day isolation period with the first arrivals due to be freed from lockdown on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:46 IST
Tennis-Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine - officials

One case of COVID-19 among those in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has been reclassified, local health officials said on Sunday, leaving nine active cases in the group of players and support staff isolating in Melbourne hotels.

Health officials previously said they were investigating some positive tests for evidence of "viral shedding", where people who have had the virus continue to shed non-infectious remnants after they have recovered. COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria also said in a statement that the one case of the virus acquired overseas reported on Sunday was not connected to the tennis Grand Slam.

Most of the 970 people in the Australian Open quarantine hotels have entered their second week of the 14-day isolation period with the first arrivals due to be freed from lockdown on Friday. While most have been allowed out to train for five hours a day, 72 have been confined to their rooms after the positive cases on the charter flights that brought them to Australia.

Four players were among the cases initially reported as being associated with the tennis but only Spain's Paula Badosa has confirmed that she tested positive. There was bad news for another player in quarantine early on Sunday when the International Tennis Federation denied Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska's application to have her provisional suspension for a doping violation set aside.

NEW COMPETITION The organisers announced on Sunday a new women's competition from Feb. 3-7 to aid the preparations of players in hard lockdown.

"These changes to the lead-in events have been made to give the 72 players a little bit of extra time to help them prepare," tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement. "We also will prioritise them for things like practice sessions, gym and ice baths."

The Chief Executive of the women's WTA Tour, Steve Simon, welcomed the revamped build-up. "This revised schedule comprised of three WTA 500 events ... will allow for our athletes coming out of the respected quarantine period to properly focus on their preparation in a return to competition," Simon said.

Three of the nine cases of COVID-19 linked to the Australian Open were on Saturday revealed to be for the more transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom. According to local media, that news scuppered plans to allow the players to associate in groups of up to four, rather than the current two.

The state of Victoria, which contains Australia's second-largest city, endured one of the world's strictest and longest lockdowns last year. On Sunday the state recorded an 18th straight day with no local transmissions, while Australia as a whole has not reported a case in the community for nine of the last 10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coaches of Venad Express get detached from engine

The coaches of the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express decoupled from the engine at Ernakulam North railway station on Sunday, railway officials said.The incident occurred at around 10.30 AM when the train was going from Thiruvanantha...

Indonesia to deport Russian social media star who held party

A Russian social media celebrity was being deported from Indonesia on Sunday after he held a party at a luxury hotel on the resort island of Bali attended by more than 50 people despite coronavirus restrictions.The party held on January 11 ...

Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic

Masked, socially distanced and each given their own pen to avoid spreading germs, Portugal headed to the polls on Sunday to vote for the largely ceremonial post of president even as coronavirus cases reach record levels. Opinion polls show ...

Israel includes teens in vaccination drive, eyeing exams

Israel expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday to include 16- to 18-year-olds in what the government described as an effort to enable their attendance at school exams.Israel, which has the worlds fastest vaccine distribution rate,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021