Tunisia's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 -statement

Tunisia's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 -statementReuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-01-2021 04:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 04:35 IST
Tunisia's foreign minister, Othman Jerandi, has tested positive for COVID-19, saying in a tweet that the symptoms are severe, according to an official statement by the Foreign Ministry late on Sunday.
"Today, my tests confirmed that I have COVID-19, despite taking all the necessary precautions and respecting the health protocol. Severe symptoms, I ask God the safety for everyone," Jerandi said in his tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Foreign Ministry
- Tunisia