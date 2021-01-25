Mexico expects arrival of Russia's Sputnik vaccine shortly - official

Mexico expects arrival of Russia's Sputnik vaccine shortly - officialReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:14 IST
Mexican health officials expect Russian backing for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine's quick arrival in the country, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday, following a phone call between the presidents of both countries earlier in the morning.
The call between Russia's Vladimir Putin and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador marked one of the first public duties by the Mexican leader following his positive Covid-19 diagnosis on Sunday.
