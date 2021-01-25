Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates latest sero-survey

The fifth sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has found that 50 to 60 per cent of the sampled population in one of 11 districts has developed antibodies against COVID-19, an indication that Delhis population could be heading towards herd immunity, official sources said on Monday.If extrapolated for the entire city, the survey would suggest that more than one crore Delhi residents, about half its population, were infected at one point and developed antibodies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:26 IST
COVID-19: Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates latest sero-survey

The fifth sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has found that 50 to 60 per cent of the sampled population in one of 11 districts has developed antibodies against COVID-19, an indication that Delhi's population could be heading towards herd immunity, official sources said on Monday.

If extrapolated for the entire city, the survey would suggest that more than one crore Delhi residents, about half its population, were infected at one point and developed antibodies. The official count of infections is 6.34 lakh.

Samples of over 25,000 people from various districts across the city were collected for the survey, which ended a few days ago, the sources said.

The city's population is over two crore, spread across 11 districts. Delhi could possibly be among the first few cities in the country whose large segment of population might be on road to attaining herd immunity.

''In one district, the sero-prevalence rate is between 50 and 60 per cent, indicating a large number of people have developed antibodies, so we can say the city is moving towards attaining herd immunity,'' a source said without disclosing the name of the district.

Experts say herd immunity is said to have been developed in a population segment if 50-60 per cent of those are found to have the presence of antibodies in a sero-prevalence survey.

Herd immunity implies that in any set of people in a community, after getting infected by the virus, a lot many of them become immune to it, on account of antibodies developed in response to it. And, hence, such people become a protective layer between the infected person and unaffected people, thereby breaking the chain of viral transmission.

This is the fifth such exercise that was conducted here, but the Delhi government has not given any official version on it.

The first sero-prevalence, done from June 27-July 10 by the Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had used 21,387 samples and found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed had an exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The exercise in August showed 29.1 per cent people had antibodies. Also, 79 of 257 people who had tested COVID-19 positive and then recovered, and were part of the sero-prevalence survey done in the first week of August, however, did not have the antibodies against the virus, according to a report released later.

In the survey in September and October, the figures stood at 25.1 per cent and 25.5 per cent in October.

The exercises were undertaken for a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and to formulate strategies based on its findings.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently said the pandemic situation in the city is now under control.

Delhi recorded 148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in nine months, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.31 per cent.

This is also the the fourth time, the number of daily cases has stood below the 200-mark in January.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,813 with five new fatalities, authorities said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president's COVID-19 diagnosis raises questions over pandemic management

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors announcement that he had COVID-19 just a few hours after taking a commercial flight has raised fresh questions over his handling of the pandemic and set off a scramble by top officials to get t...

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021