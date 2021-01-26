Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's new COVID-19 hospitalisations and ICU treatments rise sharply

After a 54,440 high on Nov 7, the seven-day moving average of daily new infections, which averages out reporting irregularities, fell to 10,348 on Dec 4 but is now at a two-month high of 20,447. The daily tally of new COVID infections was 4,240 on Monday, down from Sunday's 18,346 but higher than last Monday's 3,736.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:20 IST
France's new COVID-19 hospitalisations and ICU treatments rise sharply
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of people hospitalised in France for COVID-19 rose by more than a 1,000 over the last two days, a trend unseen since Nov 16, and the number of patients in intensive care units for the disease exceeded 3,000 for the first time since Dec 9.

A growing number of medical experts have called for a third lockdown in France but French media report that President Emmanuel Macron is trying to avoid such a measure. Macron hopes a 6 p.m. curfew put in place 10 days ago will be enough to rein in the surge in new infections prompted by the emergence of more contagious variants of the virus.

Getting the number of patients treated in ICUs for COVID-19 below the 3,000 limit was the main justification for replacing the second lockdown with the national curfew on Dec 15. At 3,041, the ICU total is less than half its all time high of 7,148 on April 4, but has grown almost every day since Jan 7.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Bloomberg Television that a new lockdown would make it very difficult for the country to reach its 2021 target of 6% economic growth. , The government had also aimed to bring the average new daily cases below 5,000 before lifting the second lockdown. After a 54,440 high on Nov 7, the seven-day moving average of daily new infections, which averages out reporting irregularities, fell to 10,348 on Dec 4 but is now at a two-month high of 20,447.

The daily tally of new COVID infections was 4,240 on Monday, down from Sunday's 18,346 but higher than last Monday's 3,736. France's cumulative total of cases now stands at 3,057,857, the sixth-highest in the world. The country's COVID-19 death toll was up by 445, at 73,494, the world's seventh highest, versus a rise of 172 on Sunday. The seven-day moving average of new fatalities increased to 401, the highest since Dec. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Players discuss online abuse with UK government ministers

Top English soccer players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former womens international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers on Monday. The online round table with Culture Secretar...

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience'

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Chinas President Xi Jinping, speaking at a virtual me...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021