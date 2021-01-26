Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early results on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine encouraging, says Israeli HMO

The preliminary results shared by Israeli HMO Maccabi showed that only 20 people out of some 128,600 who received both shots have since been infected with the COVID-19 virus. Israel is a world leader with its rapid vaccine rollout, though the data also comes during a nationwide lockdown that has been helping to stem contagion.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-01-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 01:06 IST
Early results on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine encouraging, says Israeli HMO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fewer than 0.01% of people who received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have contracted the virus more than a week after receiving the second dose, a leading Israeli healthcare provider said on Monday. The preliminary results shared by Israeli HMO Maccabi showed that only 20 people out of some 128,600 who received both shots have since been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Israel is a world leader with its rapid vaccine rollout, though the data also comes during a nationwide lockdown that has been helping to stem contagion. Israelis began receiving first shots of Pfizer's vaccine on Dec. 19. The country is providing Pfizer with weekly data updates on its vaccine campaign under a collaboration agreement that may help other countries fine-tune their own inoculation drives.

"According to Maccabi's experts this is preliminary data but the numbers are very encouraging," Maccabi said in a statement. "Maccabi reports that out of the 20 people infected, 50% suffer from chronic illnesses. All patients experienced a mild illness with symptoms including headaches, cough, weakness or fatigue. No-one was hospitalized or suffered from a fever above 38.5C. Most patients tested for COVID-19 due to exposure to a verified patient," it said.

Anat Ekka Zohar, Maccabi's Information and Digital Health Division director, said "the fact that the infected patients came from different profiles is consistent with Pfizer's trial results." "We will monitor these patients closely in order to examine if they continue to suffer from mild symptoms only and do not develop complications as a result of the virus," she said.

More than 2.6 million Israelis have received a single dose of the vaccine and about 1.2 million have been given both shots, out of a population of about 9 million. Israel has reported about 600,000 virus infections and 4,478 deaths during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Climate adaptation summit hears dire warnings but misses action to match

Without bold action to build resilience to climate change, the world will likely see dramatic reversals in economic development, with poor and vulnerable communities paying the highest price, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday.He...

Soccer-Players discuss online abuse with UK government ministers

Top English soccer players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former womens international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers on Monday. The online round table with Culture Secretar...

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience'

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Chinas President Xi Jinping, speaking at a virtual me...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021