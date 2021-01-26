AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrectReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-01-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 03:15 IST
AstraZeneca on Monday described German media reports saying its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a very low efficacy in the elderly as "completely incorrect".
German daily papers Handelsblatt and Bild said in separate reports on Monday the vaccine - co-developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University - had an efficacy of 8% or less than 10%, respectively, in those over 65 and the German government did not expect the European regulator to approve the product for that age group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
