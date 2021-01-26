Left Menu
AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-01-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 03:15 IST
AstraZeneca on Monday described German media reports saying its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a very low efficacy in the elderly as "completely incorrect".

German daily papers Handelsblatt and Bild said in separate reports on Monday the vaccine - co-developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University - had an efficacy of 8% or less than 10%, respectively, in those over 65 and the German government did not expect the European regulator to approve the product for that age group.

