Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland plans to exit lockdown 'very slowly' after March 5 -deputy PM

COVID-19 cases have begun to fall sharply in Ireland after exploding at the fastest rate in Europe at the turn of the year, fuelled by a four-week relaxation of restrictions and increasing prevalence of a new, more transmissible variant first detected in England. But with 766 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people still recorded in the past 14 days, Varadkar and senior ministers will advise the Cabinet on Tuesday to keep most shops, building sites and all hospitality closed until March 5.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 26-01-2021 05:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 05:37 IST
Ireland plans to exit lockdown 'very slowly' after March 5 -deputy PM

Ireland is set to extend a shutdown of the economy until March 5 and will ease restrictions very gradually similar to its exit from an initial lockdown last year if it can suppress COVID-19 again, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday. COVID-19 cases have begun to fall sharply in Ireland after exploding at the fastest rate in Europe at the turn of the year, fuelled by a four-week relaxation of restrictions and increasing prevalence of a new, more transmissible variant first detected in England.

But with 766 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people still recorded in the past 14 days, Varadkar and senior ministers will advise the Cabinet on Tuesday to keep most shops, building sites and all hospitality closed until March 5. Schools will also remain shut for now ahead of a possible phased reopening during February and March if the total number of new cases continues to halve every 10 days, said Varadkar, who was previously prime minister.

"Any easing of restrictions (beyond schools) will have to be very, very, very slow, more like how we eased restrictions after the first wave. So it might start off with just some retail, maybe being able to meet two people outdoors," he told national broadcaster RTE. "If we can get the figures down very low and if we can get a critical mass vaccinated, we can ease restrictions into that Easter, summer period."

Ireland exited its initial lockdown at a slower pace than most of Europe last year, staggering the reopening of most of the economy over a six-week period. The Cabinet will also sign off on tougher travel curbs, Varadkar said, including "a travel ban" on arrivals from Brazil and South Africa, where other variants have been detected.

Mandatory hotel quarantine will be introduced for the first time in Ireland for anyone who "somehow" arrives from those two countries, as well as travellers from anywhere else who fail to present a negative test for COVID-19, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea Q4 GDP beats expectations, poised for strong 2021 rebound

South Koreas economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter as it ended the coronavirus-stricken year solidly poised for a recovery in 2021 thanks to surging exports. Gross domestic product GDP grew a seasonally adjusted ...

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial -CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he does not believe there will be enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, CNN reported.Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict ...

Guatemalan Maya families fear relatives among Mexican massacre victims

Guatemalan Maya families said on Monday they feared relatives were among bodies found over the weekend in a remote part of northern Mexico along a route popular with migrant smugglers heading towards the U.S. border.After receiving a tip in...

R-Day: 38 Delhi cops awarded police medal

Thirty-eight Delhi Police personnel have been awarded police medal for their services, officials said. Seventeen have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry PMG, three Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 18 Police Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021