Mexico reports 8,521 new coronavirus cases, 659 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 8,521 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 659 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,771,740 cases and 150,273 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

