Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia set to pass 1 mln coronavirus cases as vaccinations roll out

Indonesia is set to officially surpass one million coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a grim milestone for the Southeast Asian nation that has struggled since last March to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control. Sabriyanti, a 42-year-old Jakarta resident, called for the government to impose tighter social distancing rules. "The government should be stricter, because we still can see crowds and those who don't wear masks," she said.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 26-01-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 09:29 IST
Indonesia set to pass 1 mln coronavirus cases as vaccinations roll out
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Indonesia is set to officially surpass one million coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a grim milestone for the Southeast Asian nation that has struggled since last March to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control. The world's fourth-most-populous country had recorded 999,256 coronavirus infections as of Monday, with the average daily increase running above 11,000 for more than a week, according to official data. Deaths from the respiratory disease have totalled 28,132.

Those numbers are some of the highest in Asia but health experts believe the true spread is likely to be far worse. The government started its vaccination programme and tightened movement restrictions earlier this month as hospitals came under mounting strain.

Indonesia has been criticised for having among the lowest testing and contact-tracing rates globally, and for focusing on securing vaccines at the expense of trying to enforce health protocols. Sabriyanti, a 42-year-old Jakarta resident, called for the government to impose tighter social distancing rules.

"The government should be stricter, because we still can see crowds and those who don't wear masks," she said. Muhaimin Zega, a 20-year-old college student, said the government should give "clear rules that people can understand".

"We can't put all blame on the people, it's the government's responsibility to control its people," he said. Reisa Broto Asmoro, the spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 task force, said 80% of people who had caught the virus had fully recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank approves more US$13.5m to help Guyana improve education system

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved today additional financing of US13.5 million to support the ongoing Guyana Secondary Education Improvement Project. The project, which aims to improve teaching in mathematics and increas...

Asian shares retreat after bumpy day on Wall Street

Shares fell in Asia on Tuesday after a choppy session on Wall Street yielded mixed results as the market struggled to find direction.Hong Kong led other regional markets lower, dropping 1.9 to 29,587.91. Markets in Australia and India were ...

Republic is from you, it belongs to you: Rahul wishes people on R-Day

Indias fate is determined by its every citizen, whether it is the satyagrahi farmer, labourer, small and medium businessman, young job seeker or a housewife troubled by inflation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday as he greeted p...

World Bank approves more funding to help Maldives mitigate COVID-19 impact

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors today approved additional financing of 21.6 million to further help Maldives mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on poor and vulnerable workers and their families.The additional f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021