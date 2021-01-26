Russia's RDIF: Sputnik V vaccine to be approved by 25 countries within weeks

Russia's RDIF: Sputnik V vaccine to be approved by 25 countries within weeksReuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:06 IST
The head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Tuesday the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine would be approved for domestic use by 25 countries within the next few weeks.
"Our Sputnik V vaccine is now registered in 14 countries. We'll have more than 25 registrations within the next couple of weeks," Dmitriev told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- RDIF
- Kirill Dmitriev
- World Economic Forum
- Sputnik
ALSO READ
Russia reports 23,315 new COVID-19 cases and 436 deaths on Monday
Russia registers 23,315 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders in Russia for talks
Russia to try out 'Sputnik-Light' COVID vaccine to make it go further
Palestinian health ministry approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine - Russian wealth fund