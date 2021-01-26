Indonesia's coronavirus cases top 1 million

Indonesia surpassed one million coronavirus cases on Tuesday after it reported 13,094 new infections, the national COVID-19 task force said.

The total number of coronavirus cases found in the country was 1,012,350. The task force also reported 336 new related deaths, taking the total to 28,468.

