Malaysia secures 18.4 mln doses of Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

Malaysia secures 18.4 mln doses of Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccinesReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:30 IST
Malaysia on Tuesday struck deals with two domestic companies to purchase 18.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Russia's Gamaleya Institute and China's Sinovac, the health ministry said.
Malaysian pharmaceutical firm Duopharma will supply the government with 6.4 million doses of Gamaleya's Sputnik V vaccine, the ministry said in a statement. It said Malaysia Pharmaniaga Berhad will supply 12 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine.
