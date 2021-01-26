Malaysia secures 18.4 mln doses of Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

Malaysia on Tuesday struck deals with two domestic companies to purchase 18.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Russia's Gamaleya Institute and China's Sinovac, the health ministry said.

Malaysian pharmaceutical firm Duopharma will supply the government with 6.4 million doses of Gamaleya's Sputnik V vaccine, the ministry said in a statement. It said Malaysia Pharmaniaga Berhad will supply 12 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine.

