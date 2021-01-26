Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

4:42 p.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the country's 72nd Republic Day, saying ''our friendship grows from year to year''.

4:02 p.m.

Sri Lanka thanks India for sending coronavirus vaccine.

Maharashtra faced a financial blow during the COVID-19 crisis, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took different measures to come out of the situation, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Tuesday.

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday said that Mizoram has stood the test of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3:47 p.m.

Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday commended the efforts of the Karnataka government in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and in using technology to monitor those who were quarantined.

3:41 p.m.

The Indian diaspora in China, Singapore, Australia and several other countries on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in a restricted manner and watched the cultural events virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3:20 p.m.

Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday commended the efforts of the Karnataka government in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and in using technology to monitor those who were quarantined.

3:16 p.m.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by 8 per cent in 2020-21, according to the latest round of FICCI's Economic Outlook Survey. 3:08 p.m.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said despite the state's economy being hit by the COVID-19 crisis, he had refused a proposal to cut salaries of government employees amid the pandemic.

2:50 p.m.

Warning against dangers of 'vaccine nationalism', South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said everyone cannot be safe if some countries vaccinate their people and others are not able to do so.

2:07 p.m.

With the addition of 249 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district ofMaharashtra has reached 2,52,208,an official said on Tuesday.

2:04 p.m.

Odisha logs below 100 new COVID-19 cases after seven months.

1:40 p.m.

The 72nd Republic Day celebrations were cut short in Kolkata due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there was no dearth of enthusiam and energy as the metropolis witnessed a colourful parade and procession with decorated tableaux at Red Road on Tuesday.

1:17 p.m.

Telangana logs 189 new COVID-19 cases while two deaths push state's toll to 1,592.

1:08 p.m.

Leading the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday urged the people of the southern state to utilise the opportunity for vaccination against coronavirus and continue the COVID-appropriate behaviour with utmost care.

12:30 p.m.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said the union territory had set an example to the nation at every step in the battle against coronavirus.

11:48 a.m. With coronavirus playing a dampener this year, it wasn't a usual Republic Day morning for children as they weren't allowed entry at the celebrations at Rajpath.

11:44 a.m.

It may take four to five years for the COVID-19 pandemic to end and the world to look to a post-COVID normal, a senior Singaporen minister has warned.

11:35 a.m.

India, which is among the largest troop contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions, has called for an ''inclusive system'' that provides early vaccination of peacekeepers, humanitarian workers and UN frontline workers.

11:19 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor urges people to continue with COVID-19 precautions.

11:13 a.m.

India reported 9,102 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the lowest in around eight months, as the infection tally reached 1,06,76,838, while 117 fatalities were recorded, also the lowest in over eight months, taking the death toll to 1,53,587. 10:40 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reported one new COVID-19 case, taking the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 16,820, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

9:16 a.m.

Updating its travel advisory for three South Asian countries, the US has urged its citizens to reconsider their travel to Pakistan and Bangladesh and not to visit Afghanistan.

9:03 a.m.

India has informed the UN Security Council that it will gradually supply vaccines to the COVAX facility of the World Health Organisation and undertake contractual supplies to various countries in a phased manner, as more than six million doses have been airlifted to nine countries under New Delhi's ''vaccine diplomacy.'' 7:24 a.m.

Reversing his predecessor Donald Trump's policy, President Joe Biden on Monday re-imposed a ban on travellers from Europe and Brazil.

5:50 a.m.

The UK and India are working side by side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a special reference to the vaccine collaboration in his Republic Day message on Tuesday. VIS VISVIS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)