PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:58 IST
Goa sees 70 new COVID-19 cases, 62 recoveries, one death

Goa on Tuesday reported 70 freshcoronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to53,047, a health department official said.

With one more person succumbing to the viral disease,the death toll in the state went up to 763, he said.

A total 62 people were discharged after treatmentduring the day, taking the count of recoveries in Goa to51,510. The state is now left with 774 active cases, theofficial said.

''With 1,476 new tests, the number of samples tested sofar in Goa has gone up to 4,42,488,'' he added.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases 53,047, new cases 70, death toll 763, discharged 51,510,active cases 774, samples tested till date 4,42,488.

