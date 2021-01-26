Left Menu
Portugal urged to seek international help as COVID-19 deaths hit record

The Portuguese government was urged to transfer COVID-19 patients abroad on Tuesday as deaths hit a record high and Lisbon's main hospital installed extra fridges to store the bodies. It now has world's the highest seven-day average of cases and deaths per million people, according to data tracker ourworldindata.org. Lisbon's largest hospital, Santa Maria, installed two fridges outside its morgue with the capacity for 30 bodies, its spokesman said.

Portugal urged to seek international help as COVID-19 deaths hit record
The Portuguese government was urged to transfer COVID-19 patients abroad on Tuesday as deaths hit a record high and Lisbon's main hospital installed extra fridges to store the bodies. COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours reached a record of 291, bringing the country's total to 653,878 cases and 11,012 deaths. It now has world's the highest seven-day average of cases and deaths per million people, according to data tracker ourworldindata.org.

Lisbon's largest hospital, Santa Maria, installed two fridges outside its morgue with the capacity for 30 bodies, its spokesman said. As public hospitals struggle to cope, large military health units in Lisbon and Porto stepped in to help, with the one in the capital doubling its capacity to tackle the surge. Two cafeterías have been turned into wards.

The local council in Torres Vedras, a municipality near Lisbon which is experiencing significant coronavirus outbreaks in several care homes, urged the foreign ministry to ask for international help. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told a news conference there was no need to create "alarm" about the idea of international aid but added: "We know there is the availability of friendly countries to help."

Health minister Marta Temido had told broadcaster RTP on Monday: "The Portuguese government is triggering all mechanisms available, including in the international framework, to ensure it provides the best assistance to patients." But Temido cautioned that Portugal's location on the westernmost edge of Europe presented constraints in transferring patients elsewhere, especially as other EU nations are also under pressure.

Across Portugal's health service, there are 830 intensive care beds allocated to COVID-19 patients out of a total of 1,200, the health ministry said. Currently 765 COVID-19 patients are in ICU, Tuesday's data showed.

