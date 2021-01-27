Russia reports 17,741 new COVID-19 cases, 594 deaths

Russia on Wednesday reported 17,741 new COVID-19 cases, taking its official tally to 3,774,672.

Authorities also reported 594 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 71,076.

