Russia reports 17,741 new COVID-19 cases, 594 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 13:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia on Wednesday reported 17,741 new COVID-19 cases, taking its official tally to 3,774,672.

Authorities also reported 594 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 71,076.

