Left Menu

Poland should stick with pandemic restrictions, says health minister

Only children in the first three years of primary schools attend regular lessons. As the number of new infections and deaths has fallen, government officials have suggested that some restrictions might be eased at the end of the month. I absolutely do not recommend further opening of schools," Niedzielski told private radio Zet. Poland has reported 1.48 million coronavirus cases and 35,665 related deaths since March.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:25 IST
Poland should stick with pandemic restrictions, says health minister

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski will recommend maintaining restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, he said on Wednesday, despite a recent fall in new infections. Most shops in shopping malls, hotels, ski resorts and schools in Poland have been closed since the end of December. Only children in the first three years of primary schools attend regular lessons.

As the number of new infections and deaths has fallen, government officials have suggested that some restrictions might be eased at the end of the month. A government announcement is expected this week. "Maintaining restrictions seems most recommended to me. I am afraid of opening hotels and people travelling for late winter holiday. I absolutely do not recommend further opening of schools," Niedzielski told private radio Zet.

Poland has reported 1.48 million coronavirus cases and 35,665 related deaths since March. On Tuesday, the country of 38 million reported 4,604 new cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary virtually amid pandemic fears

Marian Turski, a 94-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, will mark the 76th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops on Wednesday only virtually, aware that he might never return as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.Survivor...

Environmental protesters tunnel under London to resist eviction

Environmental activists have secretly dug what they described as a network of tunnels under a small public garden in front of a London train station as part of their action against the HS2 high-speed rail project. The HS2 Rebellion group ha...

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews clouds of ash

Indonesias Mount Merapi volcano on Java island erupted on Wednesday, sending up a cloud of ash and prompting authorities to warn of the risk of lava flows reaching roads, officials said. The 2,963 m 9,721 ft high Merapi is one of Indonesias...

Bulgarian care home patients get first shots in slow vaccine rollout

Bulgaria started vaccinating care home patients in the capital Sofia against the new coronavirus on Wednesday as the Balkan country seeks to accelerate immunisations and catch up to European Union peers.The country of 7 million people has i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021